WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gas prices locally and nationally have seen a big jump in the past week.

This is according to a weekly update from AAA Western and Central New York which confirmed that the average price of gasoline hit $4.33 nationally and $4.52 in New York State on Monday, May 9.

This was a major spike over the past week as prices rose 17 cents in New York. One year ago, the average price in the State was $3.

Gas prices in Watertown also jumped significantly in the past week, as the average price was $4.46, which was a 15-cent increase since last week. Additional local averages are listed below:

Batavia: $4.34, up 10 cents

Buffalo: $4.35, up 12 cents

Elmira: $4.47, up 18 cents

Ithaca: $4.46, up 18 cents

Rochester: $4.43, up 12 cents

Rome: $4.48, up 16 cents

Syracuse: $4.43, up 14 cents

Watertown: $4.46, up 15 cents

AAA said that this rise in prices is due to the increasing gas demand and the rising price of oil. As of May 9, oil prices were about $110 per barrel.

Motorists are urged to conserve fuel during this time. AAA recommends mapping routes, avoiding peak traffic times, combining errands into one trip and ensuring tire pressure is at the recommended level.