WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Tensions overseas are impacting fuel prices in the North Country.

According to a weekly gas report from AAA on February 7, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline was logged at $3.44, which is a seven-cent increase from the previous week. The New York State average was reported to be $3.59, which is a four-cent increase from the week prior.

AAA said that oil prices topped $90 per barrel in the first full week of February. The agency confirmed that tensions between Russia and Ukraine are contributing to this increase in fuel prices as Russia is a member of OPEC+. AAA added that any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market.

These rising prices were also reported in local markets across New York State, including Watertown which logged a four-cent increase in gasoline in the week starting with February 7. Specifically, AAA Western and Central New York reported the following averages:

Batavia: $3.52, up one cent

Buffalo: $3.53, up four cents

Ithaca: $3.58, up four cents

Rochester: $3.58, up three cents

Rome: $3.63, up five cents

Syracuse: $3.55, up four cents

Watertown: $3.58, up four cents

However, to combat these increasing prices worldwide, OPEC+ also announced that it will increase crude oil production by 400,000 barrels per day over the next month.

Local motorists are also urged to conserve fuel during this time. To save gas, AAA recommended mapping routes, avoiding peak traffic times and combining errands into one trip. Driver’s are also urged to ensure tire pressure is at the recommended level for the best gas mileage.