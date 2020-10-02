Watertown Golf Club to remain open through mid-October

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Greens at the Watertown Golf Club will not be closing at the start of the new month.

The Watertown Golf Club President Michael E. Lunday announced on October 1 that the course will remain open through October 18, surpassing their original closing date of October 4.

Lundy stated that the club has chosen to extend the season due to the warmer fall temperatures and the late reopening of the course due to the pandemic. COVID-19 protocols will remain in place.

Included in the recent announcement were the plans to rebuild one of the greens and tees in the spring of 2021. Lundy stated that tee removal will begin this fall to accommodate a new layout. Full updates and improvements are set to be completed by the clubs spring opening.

The Watertown Golf Club is set to open next spring on May 1, 2021.

