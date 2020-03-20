Watertown Hannaford reducing hours, offering dedicating shopping hour for seniors

(WWTI) – Hannaford is pledging $250,000 in donations to support food banks in an effort to help them fulfill their role of providing food to those who are at risk of going hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced in an email to customers on March 20.

The hours of operation at Hannaford stores have been reduced nationally to allow employees to restock shelves and sanitize stores.

Beginning March 21, most stores will be open to the public from 7am-9pm daily. Some will close at 8pm on certain days.

An associate at Hannaford in Watertown, NY confirmed the store will be open until 9pm every day.

The store is also offering a dedicated hour for customers aged 60 and older to shop on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6am-7am.

