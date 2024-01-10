WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Thousands of people were left without power after a damaging windstorm in the City of Watertown.

During the windstorm on January 9, the Watertown International Airport recorded a wind gust of 78 miles per hour. These winds brought down massive trees, which resulted in severe damage throughout the city.

As of 10 a.m. on January 10, approximately 4,000 National Grid were without power, according to an update from Watertown Mayor Sarah Compo-Pierce. National Grid is in the damage assessment phase and most customers should have power sometime during the day, Mayor Compo-Pierce confirmed.

National Grid will be distributing water and dry ice for those without power at the CitiBus garage, located at 544 Newell Street in Watertown from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, Watertown Department of Public Works crews are in the process of clearing debris from streets. Compo-Pierce also said that damage to homes is a concern and the City is in the process of connecting any displaced individuals with shelter.

All critical City infrastructure remains operational, however, CitiBus services are paused. Bus transit is dependent on traffic light restoration and cleared roads.

A travel advisory remains active in Jefferson County. The storm caused damage around the area.

Courtesy of Isabella Colello/WWTI