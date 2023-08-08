WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A pair of Watertown High School graduates earned the 2023 Watertown Savings Bank Cup Scholarship.

Recent graduates Adele Lanphear and Richard Ballard earned the $1,000 scholarship to help graduating seniors pursue their post-secondary educational goals.

Lanphear will attend SUNY Geneseo this fall to study in science with plans to pursue a career in the medical field. She is the daughter of Jill and Ryan Lanphear, Watertown.

Ballard will Cornell University to pursue a degree in digital marketing and communications. He is the son of Judy Elsbury, Watertown.