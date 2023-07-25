WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Watertown High School announced a number of closings to their parking lot on Tuesday, July 25 while the district installs new site lighting in the high school lots.

The following listed driveways will be closed off during the construction period.

The South parking lot driveway of the High School off of Washington St.;

off of Washington St.; The High School main entrance off of Washington St. ;

; The bus route at the North side of the High School, at the end of the building.

All traffic to H.T. Wiley Intermediate School/District Office and the High School are asked to travel under the bridge and behind the High School or use the Myrtle Street extension from Green Street.

District officials anticipate construction lasting through this week and into next week.