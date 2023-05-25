WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown High School is celebrating its Class of 2023 leaders, including Valedictorian Natalie Wesseldine, Salutatorian Roslyn Randall and Outstanding Vocational Student Christelle Lorjuste.

Natalie Wesseldine

Wesseldine is the valedictorian of the Class of 2023. She is the daughter of Brian and Savanna Burnash. Throughout her high school career, she has excelled academically in AP Calculus, AP US History, Statistics, College Algebra and English 101 and 102.

In addition to her academic achievements, Wesseldine also participated in numerous extracurricular activities. She is section leader of the WHS Wind Ensemble’s Clarinet section. She has performed in Bi-County Band, Area All-State Band, NYSSMA solos and Marching Band. She was also a captain of the Varsity Girls Soccer team and was a Scholar Athlete, Frontier League Champion and an All-Star Nominee.

Wesseldine is the treasurer of the Volunteering Club and has done volunteer work for Samaritan Medical Center, Food4Families, Samaritan Keep Home Sing-Alongs, Tree-Planting and the SPCA. She was an honorary representative for Watertown High School at Rotary Club, is the Treasurer of National Honor Society and a member of the Jefferson County Youth Advisory Council.

Wesseldine is employed at Michael’s and is also a babysitter.

This fall, she will be attending Clarkson University where she plans to earn her bachelor’s degree in Applied Mathematics and Statistics. Wesseldine’s overall grade point average is 98.62.

Roslyn Randall

Randall is the salutatorian of the Class of 2023. She is the daughter of William and Bonnie Randall. Throughout her high school career, she has excelled in various AP and college courses, including AP Biology, AP US History, Calculus, English 101 and 102, Medical Terminology and French 4.

In addition to attending WHS, Randall was also a part of the New Vision Health Program through BOCES, where she was inducted as a member of the National Technical Honor Society. She has had the privilege of being named the BOCES Student of the Third Quarter, as well as serving as an honorary representative of the WHS student body in the Noontime Rotary Club.

Randall is an active member of the WHS Chapter of the National Honor Society and the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Chapter of SkillsUSA, where she placed second in the state for Medical Math.

Outside of academics, Randall devotes her time to Food4Families as a volunteer, as well as to working a part-time position at the Fort Drum Main Exchange.

This fall, she will attend Carnegie Mellon University where she plans to major in Psychology while preparing for medical school. Randall’s overall grade point average is 98.43.

Christelle Lorjuste

Lorjuste is the outstanding vocational student for the Class of 2023. She is the daughter of Hervey and Esther Lorjuste. Throughout her high school career, she completed the advanced courses of Chemistry, English 101 and 102 and Calculus.

Lorjuste played trumpet in Jazz Band and Wind Ensemble in her senior year and played in Freshman and Concert Band in her earlier years. She has completed two years of the BOCES Visual Communications program with an overall GPA of 95.

Lorjuste was recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. In addition to her BOCES training, she was a member of SkillsUSA. Participating in a state competition in banner making, she and her teammate won 2nd place.

This fall, Lorjuste will attend SUNY New Paltz where she will study Graphic Design.