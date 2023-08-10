WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Watertown High School has announced it will start its inaugural Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council in September. This announcement was made on Wednesday, August 9.

Student advisory members will work with peers to foster positive changes and contribute to the ongoing enhancement of the Watertown City School District for every student and family.

Anyone that wants to apply, can click on the link provided here. Applications will be taken until Friday, September 15. For more information, contact Michelle Gravelle, Secretary to the Superintendent, at 315-785-3705.