WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The votes have been counted and the new Watertown High School turf field will be green.

The school announced the results of a district and community-wide poll and the Cyclones will have a traditional green field. The new playing surface will incorporate the district colors of purple, white and gold.

A total of 3,085 votes were counted in the survey and came from a wide-cross section in the city. The school is also actively working with a graphic designer to craft a unique and meaningful logo.

The response to our survey was nothing short of astounding, with an overwhelming 3,085 voices joining together to provide input and share their vision for the turf. This level of engagement is a testament to the passion and dedication that our community has for our schools, and it reaffirms the strength of our collective commitment to providing the best possible opportunities for our students. Dr. Larry Schmiegel, Watertown City School District Superintendent

According to Schmiegel, the “logo will serve as a symbol of unity, belonging, and excellence, and it will be a source of pride for all who are part of our school district community.”