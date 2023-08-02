WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Watertown High School announced a pair of new hires on Wednesday, August 2.

The school has hired Matthew Burdick as Director of Student Empowerment and Success and Jamie Cook as the Assistant Principal of Watertown High School.

Burdick served as the assistant coordinator for special education within the district. He’s been at the school for the last 18 years.

As the Director of Student Empowerment and Success, Burdick will be responsible for developing and implementing innovative programs that support and encourage student growth, ensuring every student is equipped with the tools they need to excel academically and personally.

Cook previously served as a high school and middle school English teacher. She will support the school’s mission to provide exceptional education and prepare students for a successful future. Her experience as an educator will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and development of the school community.