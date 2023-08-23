WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown City School district announced a trio of new hires on Tuesday, August 22. All three announcements were made by new school superintendent Dr. Larry Schmiegel.

Jodie Delaney has been as the Assistant Special Education Coordinator while Olivia

Roggie was appointed as the Assistant Principal at Wiley Intermediate. Roger Adams will assume the role of executive principal of Watertown High School.

Delaney will start her position on Thursday, September 21 while Adams and Roggie started on Wednesday, August 23. School is scheduled to start in the Watertown district on Thursday, September 7.