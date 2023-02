WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown High School Musical Department is presenting “The Addams Family Musical – School Edition” in March.

The shows will take place on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Watertown High School Auditorium.

General admission for each show is $5 per person. Tickets are being sold at the Watertown High School Main Office and at the door prior to each show.