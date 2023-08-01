WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Watertown High School is seeking entries for a graphic to welcome back students for the 2023-24 school year.

The contest is open to students, faculty members and community members to create a welcome back graphic for the upcoming academic year. The graphic will also use the slogan “Rise as one; Rise as Cyclones.”

Entrants must go to Google Classroom and enter the code ac35txf. and follow the instructions listed. Submissions are do by Wednesday, August 23 and winners will be announced Tuesday, September 5.