Watertown High School senior class celebrates ‘last first day’ with traditional parade

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 did not stop the senior class at Watertown High School from celebrating their “last first day.”

Although the Watertown City School District celebrated their first day of school remotely while following a hybrid and remote schedule, they kept a highly anticipated tradition alive.







The class of 2021 paraded down Washington street, starting from Watertown City Hall, and ending out front of the high school building.

“It’s kind of the thing that everyone looks forward to, the senior parade,” said WHS senior Philip Marra, III. “To have it this year is like having a sense of normalcy again. It’s really important to us to have the parade.”





Not only were students reunited as a class for the first time since March, but many faculty, staff, and parents cheered them on as they marked the beginning of their senior year.

“This is definitely special because we didn’t know if this was going to happen or not,” said senior Isabelle Boyce. “This is great kick-off because we’re out here, we’re doing it and that’s we can do for right now because we don’t know what’s in the future.”





The start of school looks different across the North Country but the Watertown High School Senior class kicked it off right.

