WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Thousands of miles away, students in Watertown are working to support Ukrainian refugees.

The Watertown High School International Club is currently hosting a donation drive for Ukraine. The Club is accepting donations of clothing items, diapers and baby products, hygiene products and ready-to-eat foods.

International Club Director Kristen Lake said the idea for the donation drive started with teaching lessons shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February.

“After the invasion started I decided then I would put Ukraine on our list of things that we take a look at with the International Club,” Lake said.

In a matter of days, the drive received donations of medical equipment food supplies, hygiene products, diapers and even a handmade hat.

Members of the International Club shared how this drive is the call to action for them and their peers and is helping to connect the North Country to Ukraine.

“This is great because I know a lot of my friends, they were aware of the situation, but like helping out with, the situation brings more awareness,” 10th Grade Student Ruth Angelica shared

As the drive will conclude next week, the students also said that any donation counts and urged all to contribute.

“The smallest simplest little thing can impact something really great,” expressed Club Member Andrea Doan.

“Our goal is just to help up the people as much as we can,” International Club Member Annette Gould noted. “And they can really use anything. So even if we had just a little, it really means a lot.”

All donations collected will be combined with a drive led by the Jefferson County Board of Realtors, ultimately to be donated to a Ukrainian church in New York that will ship the items to refugees.

The Watertown High School International Club will be accepting donations through Wednesday, April 6.