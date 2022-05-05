WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — May 5 celebrates Israel Independence Day, a holiday that spans globally but was also observed at a small gathering outside Watertown City Hall.

Israel Independence Day is celebrated around the world as it is the national day of Israel and commemorates the Israeli Declaration of Independence in 1948.

To symbolize Watertown’s connection to the history of Israel and the Jewish religion, the flag of Israel was raised in front of City Hall at the ceremony.

The ceremony was led by members of the Congregation Degel Israel, which is a Conservative Egalitarian synagogue that serves Watertown and the surrounding areas.

Leaders from the Synagogue discussed the importance of protecting the history of Judaism, including its darkest times in the holocaust.

Watertown City Mayor Jeffrey Smith and City Council members also joined the ceremony to listen to stories from the Jewish culture and sing traditional songs.

Parades, gatherings, celebrations and religious celebrations will be held across the world, creating a global connection to the Israeli culture.