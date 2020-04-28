Watertown house struck multiple times by gunfire

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – City of Watertown Police are investigating after a house in Watertown was struck multiple times by gunfire this morning.

At approximately 4:35am on April 28, officers were dispatched to a report of shots being fired in the area of Central Street in Watertown. Officers found evidence of a house being struck multiple times.

At least one firearm has been recovered and two people are being detained in reference to the investigation, according to a release from the department.

Anyone with information related to the investigation can call the City of Watertown Police Department at 315-782-2233 and a detective will be in contact.

