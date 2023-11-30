WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown boys basketball team will honor its past tomorrow night.

The team will open up their 2023-24 season with a matchup against Central Square at Case Middle School on Friday, December 1. Tip-off for the junior varsity is at 5:30 p.m., with the varsity game scheduled to start around 7 p.m.

Prior to the varsity game, the school will be honoring the boys program’s 1,000-point career scorers and enshrining their names and accomplishment permanently in the Case gym. These distinguished graduates include:

Dustin Pond

Eddie Adams

Steve Howard

Matt Gorman

Wes Adams

Jay Adams

Anyone attending the game is asked to wear purple.