Watertown IHOP celebrates National Pancake Day benefiting Children’s Miracle Network

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – IHOP in Watertown is celebrating National Pancake Day with the Children’s Miracle Network, giving members of the community a chance to enjoy a free short stack of pancakes and give back to local kids.

The event is running from 7am-7pm today with a donation box in the lobby and CMN balloons available for purchase. If you purchase a CMN balloon, you will receive a $5 coupon to IHOP in Watertown.

