Watertown IHOP celebrates National Pancake Day benefiting Children’s Miracle Network

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – IHOP in Watertown is celebrating National Pancake Day with the Children’s Miracle Network, giving members of the community a chance to enjoy a free short stack of pancakes and give back to local kids.
The event is running from 7am-7pm today with a donation box in the lobby and CMN balloons available for purchase. If you purchase a CMN balloon, you will receive a $5 coupon to IHOP in Watertown.
LATEST STORIES:
- Where to watch: SU vs. Pittsburgh
- NC State vs. UNC: Roy Williams looking to become 3rd coach with 200 ACC wins
- Woman beat her husband to death with a metal baseball bat, police say
- Man accused of raping, abusing infant sentenced to 4 years in prison
- Kinney Drugs says goodbye to iconic orange bags, hello to new reusable bags
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.