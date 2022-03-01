WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — National Pancake Day is celebrated on March 1, and the IHOP in Watertown is honoring the holiday by giving back to the community.

On Tuesday, the restaurant partnered with the Children’s Miracle Network to offer free short stacks of pancakes to encourage customers to donate to the organization. The fundraiser will support CMN, which collects donations to support local children in need of healthcare that Medicaid and insurance programs do not fully cover.

Vice President of Samaritan Medical Center Foundation and Community Services Beth Fipps highlighted how the funds raised on Tuesday will benefit local community members.

“We’re really excited and appreciative because every dollar that they raise for Children’s Miracle Network gets to support local families, as well as programs and services at Samaritan Medical Center,” Fipps said. “This covers a three-county area for the kids that are in a health crisis.”

Justin Wetherell was filling in as a manager at IHOP and explained how the fundraiser hits close to home for the restaurant’s employees.

“Our general manager at Watertown has a child that is using the Children’s Miracle Network. She’s out on medical leave right now. She is doing very well and we’re all praying for her.”

Fipps added that she was thankful Watertown is now able to participate in the fundraiser since the IHOP opened in 2018.

“We had always been jealous of the other areas outside of Watertown that had IHOPs because this is a huge fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network nationwide,” Fipps said.

Many balloons representing donations from the community were hung along the restaurant’s entryway on Tuesday morning, however, residents will be able to take advantage of the offer and make a donation until 7 p.m. on March 1. Those who can not attend the restaurant in person can make a donation on the IHOP website.