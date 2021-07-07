Watertown, Indian River school districts awarded funding for after school programming

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two school districts in Jefferson County have been awarded funding for afterschool programming.

The Watertown City School District and Indian River Central School District in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County have been awarded two $350,000 grants for 4-H afterschool programming.

This funding will be renewed annually for five-years, and support programs in six new elementary school buildings starting October 2021.

Specifically in the Watertown City School District, its program is called 4-H Watertown Wellness Academy and serves K-4 students at Ohio, North and Knickerbocker.

“We are excited to learn that we will be able to expand afterschool opportunities for youth in our district,” stated Watertown City School District Superintendent Patti LaBarr. “The programs will have a strong academic, enrichment and healthy lifestyle focus.”

Additionally in the Indian River Central School District program, 4-H Building Resiliency in Youth, serves students in grades kindergarten through three at Theresa, Philadelphia and Evans Mills.

“IRCSD is excited to further expand 4-H afterschool programming in three additional school buildings and looks forward to expanding this partnership in the future,” reflected Indian River Superintendent Troy Decker. “This is a valuable opportunity to extend learning for our students.”

This new funding will serve an additional 450 students with extended school day activities at both districts.