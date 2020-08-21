Watertown insurance agency to provide stuffed backpacks to elementary students

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Grimsley Agency of New York is helping make back to school easier for families in the North Country.

Don Grimsley and Tonino Alteri went back to school shopping for over 150 families in the Watertown area. The local insurance agency purchased backpacks, crayons, markers, erasers, masks; anything that could make its way on an elementary school supply list.

Grimsley Agency filling and distributing backpacks, August 2020

“We’re really connected to the education aspect or component of it,” says Alteri. “We thought that we could really give back to the students.”

The agency plans to distribute the stuffed backpacks to children in need in the upcoming weeks.

Families of Don Grimsley and Tonino Alteri

According to Alteri, those in need of receiving backpacks should visit the Grimsley Agency of NY- Watertown Facebook page, like the share their page, and comment in the post below “done.” Once completed, the agency will contact participants.

