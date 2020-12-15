Watertown Intermediate School student tests positive for coronavirus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District provided an update on Monday regarding a new positive case of COVID-19.

Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr alerted the community Monday evening to confirm that a student at H.T. Wiley Intermediate School tested positive for the coronavirus. This is following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health on December 14, 2020.

Superintendent LaBarr stated that the positive student has not been present in school.

As of December 14, 24 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Watertown City School District. Of the 24, 18 have involved students and six have involved staff or teachers.

