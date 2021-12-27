WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A COVID-19 booster clinic has been scheduled in Watertown.

Kinney Drugs announced on Monday that it will host an in-store COVID booster vaccine clinic on Wednesday, December 29.

This clinic will take place at its store located on 1304 Washington Street in the City of Watertown and will administer doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Currently, in New York State, all individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster.

Appointments can be made on the Kinney Drugs website. and are available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.