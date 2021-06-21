Watertown lifts most COVID-19 guidelines for 4th of July ‘Concert in the Park’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — City officials have released updated guidelines for the Fourth of July celebration at Thompson Park.

The City of Watertown has announced that all New York State COVID-19 guidelines for the 2021 Concert in the Park have been lifted.

This includes social distancing, mask mandates and proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination.

However, in accordance with federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, attendees who are not vaccinated will remain required to wear a mask.

The City of Watertown will not be screening for vaccinations at the event and will rely on the honor system to meet guideline requirements.

Watertown’s Concert in the Park will be held on Thursday, July 1, and will feature live performances from the Orchestra of Northern New York and a fireworks show.