WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown Local Area Fall Festival set for Saturday, October 7 has been moved indoors due to the weather.

The event was scheduled to be at the Veterans Memorial Riverwalk Park, but will be shifted to the parking garage on Court Street.

The festival will be covered, but still have the same arts, food, vendor and more that will part of the original slate.

The fall event will be part of a busy weekend in downtown Watertown where there will be the local genealogy fair, Saturday farmer’s market and the L.L. Bean pop-up shop.