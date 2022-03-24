WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Live theater is returning to the North Country.

Watertown Lyric Theater has confirmed that it will produce the horror comedy rock musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” this year and is prepping for auditions.

Little Shop of Horrors was originally published in 1982 with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman. It remains showing

Lyric Theater is casting for the roles of Seymour Krelborn, Audrey, Mr. Mushnik, Orin Scrivello, The Plant, Voice of the Plant, Crystal, Ronnette, Chiffon and the Ensemble.

Auditions will be held on March 38 and March 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown.

Those auditioning are asked to prepare 16 bars of a modern Broadway/Pop song, provide sheet music, dress in clothing appropriate for performing basic moves and bring a headshot and acting resume. All must be prepared to read from a script that will be provided.

Additionally, those singing with a backing track are asked to bring their own device to play it on. No a cappella auditions will be permitted.

Showings of Lyric Theater’s “Little Shop of Horrors” will be live in Watertown June 2, June 3, and June 4. The location of the show has yet to be confirmed.