WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown Lyric Theater is returning to the stage with its production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Little Shop of Horrors is considered a “tongue-in-cheek” comedy and is based on the 1960 horror-comedy film by Roger Corman. It is one of the longest-running Off-Broadway productions.

The show is based on the character “Nerdy Skid Row” flower shop worker Seymour Krelboun, who is played by Ryan DeTomi. Seymour is falling for the character Audrey, who is played by Delaney Keppner when he discovers a mysterious plant.

Seymour’s fortunes then change for the better in both interesting and unconventional ways.

According to show directors, Little Shop of Horrors is ultimately a “cautionary tale” of what could happen when you “feed the plant.”

Watertown’s Little Shop of Horrors is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre Interactional.

Shows will take place June 2, June 3 and June 4 at 7 p.m. at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown. Student, senior and military ticket prices will be available.

Some content may be disturbing for younger audiences.

Watertown Lyric Theater’s “Little Shop of Horrors” is being co-directed by Cameron Young and Jonathan Cole. Susie Yerdon is the assistant director. The full cast list is included below: