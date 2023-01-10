WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man was arrested Monday in connection to a stolen vehicle, according to a press release from New York State Police.

On January 9, State Police responded to a reported stolen vehicle complaint on State Route 37 in the town of Pamelia.

The complainant told Troopers that he left his 2023 Toyota Tundra running when he let his dog out of his house, the press release said. However, the complainant further explained that a man “jumped into the vehicle and drove off.”

Police said that as the suspect fled through the City of Watertown, patrols from State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Watertown Police Department attempted to stop the suspect. Patrols were finally able to stop the truck on Washington Street in the City of Watertown.

Authorities identified the driver of the stolen vehicle as 32-year-old Wallace H. Gibbs from Watertown.

Police took Gibbs into custody and arrested him on third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon for being in possession as they said he was in possession of a metal dagger.

Gibbs was arraigned in the City of Watertown Court and remanded to the Jefferson County Jail on a $7,500 cash bail, $25,000 bail bond or $50,000 partially secured surety bond.

New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Watertown Police Department.