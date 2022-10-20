WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man was arrested on charges related to a child sexual abuse investigation, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Matthew R. Derouin, 34, allegedly had sexual intercourse with a child victim over a five-year period from the time the child was 9 years old to 14, according to police.

Derouin was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, second-degree rape and third-degree sexual abuse.

Derouin was arraigned in the City of Watertown Court and remanded to the Jefferson County Jail without bail.

New York State Police were assisted in the investigation by the Jefferson County Child Protective Services.