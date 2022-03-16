WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Watertown has been arrested on felony robbery charges.

According to New York State Police, 58-year-old Thomas C. Trainham from Watertown was arrested on March 13 after an incident at the Watertown Budget Inn.

State Police said that Trainham is accused of forcibly taking a cell phone and wallet from a 53-year-old victim during a physical altercation inside a room identified at Apartment 4 at the Budget Inn which is located on Route 11.

Subsequently, Trainham was arrested on the charge of Robbery in the First Degree, a class “B” felony, as well as Robbery in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony.

Following his arrest, Trainham was transported to the Jefferson County CAP Court and remanded to the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office without bail.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 17, 2022 at 9 a.m. in the Town of Watertown Court.