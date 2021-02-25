Watertown man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill victim with an imitation handgun

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man was arrested and charged following an incident involving fatal threats.

The Watertown City Police Department confirmed that Uniform Patrol Division members investigated a weapon offense on Tuesday. An investigation determined that Cervontes Hardy, 22, allegedly pointed a black handgun at another male and threatened to kill him, causing the victim to fear his life.

The incident occurred on the 500 block of Waite Avenue and Hardy was later located at 806 Burchard Street in Watertown. The black handgun was also located and determined to be an imitation hungun.

Division members also found that Hardy was in possession of 11. ounces of marijuana.

Following the investigation, Hardy was arrested for charges of Menancing in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree ad Criminal Possesion of Marijuana in the Third Degree.

Hardy was arraigned and released on bail. The incident took place on February 23, 2021.