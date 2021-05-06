Watertown man arrested for attempted murder after shooting on California Avenue

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man was arrested on Thursday following a shooting that occurred within the city limits on Wednesday night.

City of Watertown Police Detective Lieutenant Joseph R. Donoghue has confirmed that Tajemar M. Brandon, 23, was arrested on attempted murder charges.

According to Detective Lieutenant Donoghue, City Police Dispatch received complaints of residents hearing gunshots near the intersection of California Avenue and State Street in Watertown close to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5.

Watertown uniformed patrols responded to the 100 block of California Avenue and found evidence of multiple shots being fired at 119 California Ave. Police confirmed that the house next door at 121 California appeared to have been struck by a stray bullet.

An investigation led by City Police determined that the gunman, Brandon, drove to the street, exited a vehicle and fire multiple shots at a victim. Brandon allegedly fled the scene.

The victim was confirmed to be Christin B. Smith, 26, of Watertown and was left unharmed.

Brandon was arrested on May 6 and is being charged with one county of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a Class B Felony and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C felony. He is being held at the City of Watertown Police station until his arraignment.

City Police also confirmed that they have recovered a handgun which is believed to be used in the crime.

City of Watertown Police were assisted by New York State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Jeff Drug Task Force Detectives.