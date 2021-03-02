Watertown man arrested for DWI after truck rollover in Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man has been arrested for Driving While Intoxicated following an accident that occurred on Monday.

The New York State Police have confirmed the arrested of Adam R. Warner, 30, of Watertown following the report of an overturned bucket truck on State Highway 37 in the town of Massena, New York.

According to State Police and investigation revealed that Warner was operaing a 2020 International Bucket Truck owned by Global Rental Compay, Inc., and was traveling east on State Highway 37. Troopers reported that Warner lost control of the vehicle ad ran off the north shoulder of the road, causing the vehicle to spin and flip onto the passenger side.

Two passengers were also in the vehicle which included Cody A. Pernice, 31, of Massena, and Bryan A. Bicknell, 28, of Potsdam. Both sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by responding emergency medical service personnel.

State Police arrested Warner for Driving While Intoxicated after his blood content was determine to be 0.14%. Warner was released with tickets returnable to the Massena Town Court.