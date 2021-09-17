Watertown man arrested for fleeing police, striking utility pole, possessing drugs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man was arrested on Thursday after fleeing police and possessing illegal drugs.

According to the City of Watertown Police Department, on September 16, a parole absconder, identified as Ronnell D. Wilson, 41, of Watertown, was observed operating a Dodge Caravan in the city by a Metro Jeff Drug Task Force detective. Uniformed patrol officers were advised and responded to the area.

A Watertown City Police Officer then observed the Wilson traveling east on State Street and attempted to stop the vehicle. The van slowed down and pulled to the side of the road, however, when Police pulled behind the van, Wilson then accelerated and fled east, out of the city.

Officers reported that Wilson reached a speed of 50 mph in the city, and continued to accelerate. He then turned left onto Weaver Road, but lost control and struck a utility pole. Wilson exited the vehicle and ran into the residential backyards.

Watertown Police Officer M. McAdoo attempted to stop Wilson but lost sight of him in the heavily wooded area. Several additional police and parole officers responded to the area to assist with the search.

At 1:58 p.m., Wilson was located and arrested. During an article search of the area, K9 Ricky and his handler Officer W. McConnell located several bags of suspected drugs packaged for sale, which were abandoned by Wilson. The drugs contained cocaine and fentanyl.

Subsequently, Wilson was charged with two counts of New York State Penal Law Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony; Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in the Third Degree, a class A misdemeanor; and Resisting Arrest, a class A misdemeanor; and infractions of Unlicensed Driving and Failed to Use the Designated Lane.

Wilson is currently being held on no bail in the Jefferson County Jail.

Watertown Police were assisted by the Metro Jeff Drug Task Force, New York State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff Office and the New York State Parole. The Town of Watertown Fire Department and National Grid were also called to the scene due to the damaged pole. The road was temporarily closed for repair.