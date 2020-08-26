Watertown man arrested for hitting buildings and vehicles with paintballs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City Police Department has reported the arrest following multiple incidents of vehicles being hit with paintballs.

City Police arrested Tajemar M. Brandon, 25, on August 25 for criminal mischief in the fourth degree for causing damage to an apartment house on Union Street in Watertown.

Brandon was believed to shoot the building several times with paintballs on August 23 around 9:47 pm.

Additionally, several complaints were received by the department on August 22 reporting that houses, vehicles and people were hit by paintballs.

Brandon was brought to the police station for processing and issued an appearance ticket to answer in City Court on a later date. Brandon’s gray Chrysler 300 sedan was also towed to the Watertown City Police Station for investigation.

