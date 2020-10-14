Watertown man arrested for multiple sexual assault charges

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI)– A Watertown man has been arrested following reports of sexual assault.

Watertown City Police have released thet James A. Carrow II, 46, was arrested on October 14 following charges of sexual assault.

According to Police, Carrow was arrested following complaints submitted by a parents of a 13-year old last month. The complaints stated that Carrow has subjected the child to numerous sexual acts in March 2018 and 2019.

Police stated that Carrow has been charges with one count of Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child, Rape in the First Degree and Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree.

Carrow was arraigned in the Watertown City Police Station before Honorable Eugene Renzi. Carrow was sent to Jefferson County Jail without bail.

