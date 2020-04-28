Watertown man arrested in connection to investigation of house struck multiple times by gunfire

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – City of Watertown Police arrested 32-year-old Xavier J. Drayton of 823 Bingham Avenue in Watertown for his involvement in a shots fired call in the early morning of April 28.

A house on Central Street in Watertown was struck multiple times by gunfire.

According to a release from the City of Watertown Police Department, Drayton was seen driving a vehicle from Bingham Avenue onto Central Street. He then drove onto the lawn of a residence and back onto the street before he was stopped in a parking lot off of Central Street.

Officers found him to be intoxicated and in possession of cocaine and a loaded firearm.

He was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Seventh Degree, two counts of Driving While Intoxicated and two traffic infractions.

Drayton was arraigned and committed to the Jefferson County Jail without bail due to prior felony convictions and a New York State Parole warrant.

One additional arrest is expected in connection with this investigation.

