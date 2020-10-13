Watertown man arrested on 121 sex offense charges

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have arrested a Watertown man following numerous sex offense charges.

New York State Police confirmed the arrest of Watertown man, Jay Rogers, 42, following his release from a Georgia Correctional Facility. According to NYSP Rogers was arrested in Georgia following an investigation dated back to November 2017.

However, the arrest made on October 12 charged Rogers for the following:

54 counts of Rape in the 1st degree

64 county of Criminal Sex Act in the 1st degree

Criminal Posession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree

Rape in the 3rd dgree

Criminal Sex Act in the 3rd degree

Menancing in the 2nd degree

Forcible touching

Endangering the welfare of a child.

New York State Police confirmed that Rogers is currently being held at the Jefferson County Public Safety building and is pending arraignment.

