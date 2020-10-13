WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have arrested a Watertown man following numerous sex offense charges.
New York State Police confirmed the arrest of Watertown man, Jay Rogers, 42, following his release from a Georgia Correctional Facility. According to NYSP Rogers was arrested in Georgia following an investigation dated back to November 2017.
However, the arrest made on October 12 charged Rogers for the following:
- 54 counts of Rape in the 1st degree
- 64 county of Criminal Sex Act in the 1st degree
- Criminal Posession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree
- Rape in the 3rd dgree
- Criminal Sex Act in the 3rd degree
- Menancing in the 2nd degree
- Forcible touching
- Endangering the welfare of a child.
New York State Police confirmed that Rogers is currently being held at the Jefferson County Public Safety building and is pending arraignment.
LATEST STORIES:
- Judge Barrett fields questions on Day 2 of Senate hearings
- Watertown Family YMCA to offer free childcare on election day
- Watertown man arrested on 121 sex offense charges
- 3 states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, none removed, 38 total on list
- St. Lawrence County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases coming off holiday weekend
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.