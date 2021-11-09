Watertown man arrested on 22 child sex abuse charges

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man in Watertown was arrested on Monday for alleging abusing a female victim for five years.

The Watertown Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that Trevor Harrel, age 35, who resides in Black River, was arrested after the Department received a sealed indictment warrant on November 8.

According to WPD, Harrell allegedly committed numerous sexual acts on a female victim from September 2015 through May 2020. This began when the victim was 12-years-old and ended when she was 17.

Following an immediate investigation on Monday, Harrell was arrested on the indictment warrant by the Watertown Police Department at 300 Washington Street. He was charged with the following:

3 counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, class A-II felony

1 count of Criminal Sex Act in the first degree, a class B felony

1 count of Rape in the first degree, class B felony

8 counts of Rape in the second degree, a class D felony

1 count of Sexual Abuse in the first degree, a class D felony

8 counts of Rape in the third degree, a class E felony

Harrell was processed and remanded to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.

Watertown Police were assisted by the Child Advocacy Center of Northern New York in this investigation.