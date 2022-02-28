WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — City of Watertown Police have released details regarding a fire that burned an apartment building on February 28.

According to the Police Department, around 10:57 a.m., uniformed patrol officers were dispatched to Winslow Street in Watertown for a report of a house fire, in which officers found an apartment building located at 122 Winsloe Street engulfed in flames.

Hospitalizations

Shortly after arriving, officers learned that a female and two males were injured in the fire. This included 47-year-old Tina M. Guildoo, who was transported by Guilfoyle Ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center. Guildoo was treated for smoke inhalation and later released.

Two males were also treated by Guilfoyle Ambulance to Samaritan for treatment, however, due to the extent of their injuries, Police confirmed that both were transported by helicopter to Upstate University Hospital.

Police identified the fire male at 27-year-old Joshua R. Jone, who is currently in the intensive care unit in Syracuse list in critical condition with severe burns to most of his body.

The second male was identified as 48-year-old John M. Guidoo. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment of burns to his arm and face, but listed as stable.

Arrest

After the initial call to the fire, Watertown Police Detectives gathered information stating that the fire was intentionally set.

Following an investigation, Police arrested 27-year-old Khane O. Jones. The suspect was charged with the following:

Arson in the First Degree

Assault in the First Degree

Police stated that Jones was arrested and processed at the City of Watertown Police Station. He was arraigned at the CAP Court before the Honorable Robert J. Newark.

Jones was held without bail and committed to the Jefferson County Jail.

This fire remains an ongoing investigation. Those with information are asked to contact the City of Watertown Police Department at 315-782-2233.

Watertown Police were assisted on the scene by the Watertown Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police. New York State Fire Investigators, Metro Jeff Drug Task Force and Jefferson County District Attorneys Office.