WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man was arrested on New Year’s Day following a robbery investigation, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Police said that 23-year-old Miguel A. Harvey, of Watertown, is accused of threatening a person with a box cutter and demanding money. Police said the person gave Harvey money and he left the residence.

Harvey was located by New York State Police at a residence in the City of Watertown where has was taken into custody, according to NYSP.

Harvey was charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felony charges.

Harvey was arraigned at CAP Court and was held without bail due to previous felony convictions. He is set to appear at a preliminary hearing on January 5 in the town of Watertown Court.