WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man was arrested on charges related to a child sexual abuse investigation, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Jeremy F. Snyder, 37, allegedly had forcible sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 on multiple occasions, police said.

State police arrested Snyder on the following charges:

Four counts of first-degree criminal sexual act with a person who is less than 13 years old;

Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act by forcible compulsion;

One count of first-degree sexual abuse by forcible compulsion; and

One count of first-degree sexual abuse with a person who is less than 13 years old.

Snyder was arraigned in Lewis County CAP Court and remanded to the Lewis County Jail without bail, according to police.

New York State Parole and Jefferson County Child Protective Services assisted New York State Police in the investigation.