Watertown man arrested on three felony charges

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – The Watertown Police Department responded to a domestic incident call on February, 5, 2020, at 150 S. Massey Street.

A woman met officers outside and advised them that her ex-husband had damaged several items in the residence and locked himself in the basement. The woman had a protective order against her ex-husband which refrained him from certain conduct.

The woman sustained an injury to her hand from a piece of glass when she tried to enter the building. Guilfoyle Ambulance and the City Fire Department responded to treat her injury.

Officers were able to locate the ex-husband a short distance away from the house, when he informed the officers a natural gas pipe may have been damaged. Several houses were evacuated and multiple city streets were closed down until National grid could turn off the gas line and the area was deemed safe.

The woman was transported to Samaritan Medical Center where she was treated and released, while her ex-husband was admitted for treatment.

The ex-husband was identified as 27-year-old Anthony I. DeJesus. He has been charged with three felonies including Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Criminal Mischief Second Degree and Criminal Contempt in the First Degree.

He was arraigned in City Court on February 12, 2020 and remanded to the Jefferson County Jail on $1,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.