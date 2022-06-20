LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man who was wanted by police regarding a shooting in the city was arrested on June 8.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, they received information from the Watertown Police Department that Watertown resident Benji Reed was wanted by New York State Parole. Police stated that Reed was a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the City of Watertown last year.

During the investigation, Reed’s vehicle was spotted at a residence on Soft Maple Road in the town of New Bremen. Reed had left the residence but was stopped by patrol on Kirschnerville Road in New Bremen and was taken into custody without incident.

The Sheriff’s Office searched the vehicle that Reed was operating and located a 9 mm handgun in a handbag on the backseat floorboard. They also located a set of digital scales, packaging, and a small quantity of individually packaged cocaine on the front passenger side.

As a result, Reed was arrested and charged with the Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree. Additionally, the passenger Amy L. Deem from Croghan was arrested and charged with the Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree, and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree for possessing scales and packaging.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lewis County Drug Task Force, Metro Jefferson Drug Task Force, New York State Parole, New York State Police, and United States Marshalls during the investigation.