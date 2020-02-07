Watertown man being held without bail for August 2019 charges

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On August 15, 2019, at 3:20AM, the City of Watertown Police was called to the scene of a burglary in progress at 116 S. Meadow Street.

When officers arrived, the female occupant of the apartment met them outside, claiming that her son, 28-year-old Bradley J. Streeter, asked to talk inside. Once inside started to destroy items in the apartment and threatened to burn down the apartment. She proceeded to flee the apartment with her two younger children.

During the time of this incident, Mr. Streeter was wanted on a felony bench warrant.

Officers entered the building to speak with Mr. Streeter. He refused to comply and stated he was armed with a gun. The police exited the building and set up a perimeter around the building.

The Special Response Team, crisis negotiators, Jefferson County Sheriffs road patrol & Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team all assisted the City of Watertown Police at the scene.

At 7:47AM, Mr. Streeter agreed to leave the apartment and was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation.

During the follow-up investigation, his weapon was determined to be a pellet gun.

On February 5, 2020, the NYS Police brought mr. Streeter into the Watertown Police station just before midnight. He was arrested and charged with two felony counts of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree for damage he caused at his mother apartment. He was also arrested for the felony bench warrant.

Mr. Streeter was arraigned in City Court yesterday and arraigned before the Hon. Eugene Renzi, who ordered Mr. Streeter to be held without bail.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.