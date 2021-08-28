Underage Drinking Initiative reveals one local business not in compliance with laws

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in Jefferson County to determine which businesses were in compliance with the laws and revealed one location that was not.

On August 26 state police checked 15 different locations to make sure they were in compliance with laws regarding the sale of alcohol and the requirement to be 21 years old or older. After investigating each business 14 were found to be in compliance with the laws while one was not.

The following businesses were found to be in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to a person under the age of 21 years old:

Quicklees: 23582 State Route 342 Watertown, NY

Allens Liquor & Wine: 23215 State Route 342 Watertown, NY

Griff’ Beverage: 25640 State Route 37 Watertown, NY

Stewart’s Shop: 8722 Noble Street Evans Mills, NY

7-Eleven: 25744 State Route 11 Evans Mills, NY

7-Eleven: 26253 State Route 11 Evans Mills, NY

RT 11 Wine & Liquor: 26179 State Route 11 Evans Mills, NY

Stewart’s Shops: 32720 State Route 3 Great Bend, NY

Stewart’s Shops: 28715 State Route 3 Black River, NY

Stewart’s Shops: 23864 State Route 126 Watertown

Fastrac: 1709 State Street Watertown

Fastrac: 20852 State Route 3 Watertown

7-Eleven: 21306 SR 12 F Watertown

7-Eleven: 19853 SR 12 F Watertown

The initiative found that the Circle K at 23179 State Route 342 in Watertown was not in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to a person under the age of 21 years old. As a result, 36-year-old Sean P. Peterson from Watertown was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the first degree and Prohibitive Sale of Alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old.