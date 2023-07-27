WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 25-year-old Watertown man is facing charges after allegedly striking a dog.

Watertown City Police charged Dalontae Virgil-Wilkinson with misdemeanor torturing an animal. Police were dispatched to 1223 Faichney Drive around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, July 27 in Watertown for an animal abuse complaint. It was alleged the Virgil-Wilkinson struck the dog five times and caused it to yelp.

According to police officials, the alleged assailant then picked up the dog by the neck and carried it down a set of stairs.

He was arraigned Watertown City Court and released on his own recognizance. The dog was taken into custody by Jefferson County Dog Control, which assisted in the investigation.