WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 32-year-old Watertown man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing a gun at another person on Sunday morning.

Watertown City Police charged Thomas Wimbley after he allegedly fired two shots at another man after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 3 at 1815 Olmstead Drive.

A press release said Wimbley reportedly fired a 9mm handgun at Reandre Allen, who was not struck by the bullets. Wimbley fled the scene according to the release.

Wimbley was arrested on Monday, December 4 and charged with second degree attempted murder, first degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He is being held at the Jefferson County Public Safety Building without bail pending arraignment.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call 315-782-2233.